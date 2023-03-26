‘Creed III’ actor Jonathan Majors says he’s ‘completely innocent’ in domestic violence case

Jonathan Majors, the “Creed III” actor who was arrested in New York after allegedly choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute, is “completely innocent” and actually the victim, his attorney said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, said in a statement.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” Chaudhry’s statement continued.

Authorities have charged the Marvel star with strangulation, assault and harassment, according to police.

But his attorney claimed the evidence proves Majors, 33, is “entirely innocent.”

“Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.”