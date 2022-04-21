Credit Suisse Slashed Price Targets On Google, Meta Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings

TipRanks

Shopify Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

Tech stocks got rocked on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 1.4% after two straight days of gains — hurt by a shock-and-awe earnings miss at tech bellwether Netflix, which reported its first decline in subscriber numbers in 10 years. The damage began with Netflix, but wasn’t contained to Netflix. For no apparent reason other than simple investor revulsion over growth stocks, Shopify (SHOP) stock also sold off Wednesday. And yet, while there was no specific news to explain Shopify’s