Credit Suisse shares slump by two-thirds after UBS deal

Credit Suisse shares dropped as much as 65% in early trade Monday after the Swiss bank agreed to be taken over by its rival UBS at a steep discount.

The decline in Credit Suisse’s shares

CSGN,

-62.88%

CS,

-6.94%

mostly reflected the 59% discount it agreed to take in the deal initially valued at 3 billion francs, but also reflected the 14% slide in UBS shares

UBSG,

-14.00%

UBS,

-5.50%

after the transaction was announced.