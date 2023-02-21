Credit Suisse shares fall after Swiss regulator reportedly probes chairman’s remarks on outflows

Credit Suisse Group’s

CSGN,

-5.45%

stock fell almost 6% on Tuesday morning following a Reuters report that Swiss financial regulator Finma is looking into comments made by the bank’s chairman Axel Lehmann in December about outflows at the struggling banking giant.

Finma is evaluating whether executives like Lehmann knew that clients were continuing to withdraw funds when he said in media interviews that outflows had stabilized, according to the report, citing two people familiar with the matter.