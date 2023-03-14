Credit Suisse publishes delayed 2022 report after SEC talks end

Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday published its annual report for last year, and confirmed previous years’ financial results, after a delay amid discussions requested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Swiss lender
CSGN,
CS,
had been due to release the report last week, but delayed the publication following a request from the SEC on how the bank recorded its cash flows in the past.
The discussions are now complete, Credit Suisse said.
The bank, meanwhile, set out the agenda for its annual shareholders’ meeting, to be held next month. The resolutions included the re-election of Axel P. Lehmann as chairman of the board, as well as the re-election of all current board members, and a proposed dividend of 5 Swiss cents (5.5 U.S. cents) a share.
