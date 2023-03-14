Credit Suisse publishes delayed 2022 report after SEC talks end

Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday published its annual report for last year, and confirmed previous years’ financial results, after a delay amid discussions requested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Swiss lender

CSGN,

-9.58%

CS,

-4.51%

had been due to release the report last week, but delayed the publication following a request from the SEC on how the bank recorded its cash flows in the past.