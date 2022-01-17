Credit Suisse Chairman Quits After Breaching Covid-19 Rules

Text size





António Horta-Osório, former chairman of Credit Suisse

AFP via Getty Images









Credit Suisse



Chairman António Horta-Osório has resigned just nine months into the role after breaching Covid-19 quarantine rules.

His abrupt departure follows an internal investigation commissioned by the board,





Credit Suisse



said Monday in a statement. It named board member Axel Lehmann, a former





UBS



(ticker: UBS) executive, as Horta-Osorio’s replacement, effective immediately.