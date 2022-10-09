Is Credit Suisse the 2022 Lehman Brothers?

Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

Reassuring internally and externally.

This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. 

Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the impression that all is well, that the boat is sailing smoothly, despite the fact that the waters are threatening. 

But sometimes this exercise turns into a tough balancing act. 

In his last memo sent to employees on Oct. 7, the chief executive officer tries to portray the image of a calm captain, a captain who is in control of his boat. 