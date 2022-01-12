Creator Channels Her Own Life For Freeform Comedy – TCA – The Hamden Journal

For Simone Finch, the creator and executive producer behind Freeform’s upcoming Single Drunk Female, the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy comes from a deeply personal place.

During the show’s TCA panel on Wednesday Finch shared that Single Drunk Female first originated nearly a decade ago as she struggled with addiction after her father’s death.

“I started writing this in 2021 before I got sober and I got sober and i realized it was about a girl getting sober,” Finch, who is now seven years and eight months sober, said. “I called it a living script as it sort of evolved as I got more sober.”

Set to premiere Jan. 20, Single Drunk Female see’s Black-D’Elia’s 20-somethign alcoholic Samantha Fink seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard also star.

Single Drunk Female may join a number of other female-led comedies about the road to recovery, but executive producers Jenni Konner and Daisy Gardner say the series seeks to stay authentic and respectful of sobriety. Garnder shared that the series enlisted a sobriety consultant to keep the show rooted in the realities of recovery – from explaining how romance fits into the bigger picture of sobriety and more.

“The gratitude and responsibility that people feel towards a program that helps them – we’re incredibly respectful. There’s always a center to it an everything else can be funny, but we want to respect sobriety,” she continued.

Adding to the topic, Black-D’Elia said that she didn’t try to play to her character as a comedy, nor go “for the funny version of sobriety.”

“I just wanted it to feel real,” she said.

The panelists also discussed how the series can be alcoholics’ version of Big or 13 Going on 30, how male-focused stories take on a more serious tone and more.

Single Drunk Female hails from 20th Television and is written and created by Finch, who executive produces with Konner, Daisy Gardner, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland, who also directed the pilot.