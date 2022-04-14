‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Jing Lusi Joins Rowan Atkinson Show – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rowan Atkinson’s Netflix comedy Man vs Bee has set cast, with Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi joining the show that will launch on June 24.

Lusi will play Nina, the owner of the luxurious mansion that is being house-sat by Trevor (Atkinson), who finds himself in a battle with a bee as he avoids irreparable damage.

Lusi broke out playing Amanda Ling in 2018 global hit Crazy Rich Asians and on the small screen has starred in Gangs of London and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, both for Sky.

She is one of six new cast members revealed by The Hamden Journal including Julian Rhind-Tutt (Bridget Jones’s Baby), who plays Nina’s husband Christian, Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat), who joins as the Gardener and White Lines star India Fowler, featuring as Maddy.

The cast is rounded off by Claudie Blakley (Manhunt), who plays Trevor’s ex-wife, and Tom Basden (After Life), the Police Officer.

The show, which launches June 24 and is created by Mr Bean star Atkinson and Johnny English scribe Will Davies, was one of seven commissioned by Netflix UK Scripted Boss Anne Mensah in late 2020, as the streamer doubled down on original UK content.

Atkinson’s HouseSitter Productions is producing, Davies is writing and executive producers are Davies and Chris Clark.

Man vs Bee is a rare short-form Netflix show, with nine episodes of between 10 and 20 minutes long.