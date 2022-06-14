‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Actor Nico Santos Joins – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians and Superstore actor Nico Santos is the latest name we can reveal to be in Marvel’s recently wrapped Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

The anticipated threequel will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter and Chuk Iwuji. As we revealed in recent weeks, Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior are also among cast.

While the superhero pic’s plot has been kept under wraps, past installments have followed the half-human, half-alien Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Pratt), and his gang of intergalactic criminals as they fend off various threats to their universe. Vol. 3 is set to be the last in James Gunn’s series of Guardians films.

Production on the Marvel movie kicked off in November of 2021. Exec producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith. David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther are co-producers.

The first two films in the series—2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2—collectively grossed more than $1.6BN worldwide. Vol. 3 is slated to open on May 5, 2023.

Filipino-American actor Santos is best know for playing Oliver T’sien in Crazy Rich Asians and sales associate Mateo Liwanag in the NBC series Superstore, for which he was nominated for back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards. Recent features include animation Wish Dragon and HBO Max animated series The Prince.