EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros and Color Force have set up-and-coming Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang to pen Crazy Rich Asians 2, The Hamden Journal can reveal, replacing Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim following the 2019 controversy around pay parity.

Wang takes on sole writing duties for Jon M. Chu’s Henry Golding/Constance Wu-starring sequel, The Hamden Journal understands, which comes after the successful first 2018 feature that followed a Chinese-American professor’s experience meeting her boyfriend’s mega-rich Singaporean family. Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh also starred in the first feature.

Plot and further details are being kept under wraps for the highly anticipated sequel, with a third film also planned.

Wang is story editor on Netflix’s Brothers Sun from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu and has also worked on the same streamer’s Zoe Saldana-starring From Scratch.

She is currently writing and directing a horror feature for Paramount Players/QC Entertainment and has directed shows including an upcoming episode of Starz’ Blindspotting and Facebook’s The Birch. She won a Cannes Lion award for her short Unnatural in 2018.

Wang is with Kaplan/Perrone and Jackoway, Austin, Tyerman.

She takes over from Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli following a public pay parity dispute.

In 2019, around one year after Crazy Rich Asians lit up the box office, Lim walked away from the two planned sequels after it was revealed that she was being paid almost 10-times less than The Proposal writer Chiarelli, the business argument being that Chiarelli was a seasoned feature scribe and Lim largely a TV writer.

Director Chu responded at the time with a lengthy statement in which he said he stands with Lim and is proud “that she was able to stand up for her own measure of worth and walk away when she felt like she was being undervalued.”

Once the news had gone public, Chu said that he had spoken with Lim and Warner execs to try and reach parity but by that time “a lot of time had passed and she declined the offer.”