Crashing Stocks? What You Should Do

  • The stock market’s off to an ugly start this year.
  • Stick to your strategy and remember your financial goals

The stock market rallied 5% from its lows on Monday through Thursday, only to fall more than 3% today, resulting in the second down 3% day for the S&P 500 in one week.

That’s rough.  

The S&P 500 is firmly in correction territory this year, down over 12%. And technology stocks? They’re down more. Nearly half of the technology-heavy NASDAQ stocks are down at least 50% from their peaks.

Worse, those declines haven’t happened in a straight line. Instead, it’s been one discouraging failed rally after another. 