Crash kills dad of 5 and ‘exemplary detective’ as he drove home from work, CA cops say

A veteran sheriff’s detective and father of five died in a crash while driving home from work, California authorities said.

Steven J. Lim, a 26-year veteran with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was driving home after a work assignment when he had a “medical emergency,” resulting in a crash in an unincorporated area of Torrance around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post and news release from the department.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s department said.

Lim worked as a detective with the department’s special victim bureau, according to sheriff’s department.

“He was an exemplary detective who handled the most severe child abuse cases,” the sheriff’s department said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore called Lim’s death a “tragic loss,” according to a statement posted to the department’s Twitter account.

“May God welcome him home,” Moore said in the statement. “He has been a good and faithful servant.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also offered its condolences on Twitter, referring to Lim as a “brave hero.”

Lim is survived by his wife and five children, the sheriff’s department said.

“We at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will always be there for his family,” the sheriff’s department said.

Torrance is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

