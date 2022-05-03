Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/2: Coca-Cola, American Express, Visa

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 5/2: Coca-Cola, American Express, Visa

When there’s no place to hide and every stock is going down at once, that doesn’t have anything to do with the companies themselves, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. All investors care about is inflation, Cramer continued, but if you wait for inflation to be broken, it’ll be too late to buy.

Today gave investors a chance to buy shares in great American companies at incredible prices. Shares of American Express  (AXP) – Get American Express Company Report were slaughtered today, despite the fact the company smashed estimates and told a great reopening story. Shares of Coca-Cola  (KO) – Get Coca-Cola Company Report also beat earnings, but ended the day down 1.8%.

