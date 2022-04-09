Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/8: BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Just as the Federal Reserve starts on the warpath against inflation, we’re already seeing signs that inflation is peaking, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Unfortunately, demand is also peaking for a lot of goods and services, which makes investing a lot trickier. 

“Don’t fight the Fed,” remains the mantra, Cramer reminded viewers. The great pivot is upon us, even though many people are still trying to hold on to their beloved tech stocks. If the company doesn’t make real things, make real profits, and still have a cheap stock, it shouldn’t be in your portfolio.

