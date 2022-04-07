Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/7: Amazon, Google, Target

“The bull is dead, long live the bull,” Jim Cramer shouted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The stock market is pivoting, he said, and you need to pivot with it, whether you like it or not.

The lesson of this stock market is simple. When the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising rates, two things are true. First, whatever has been working, isn’t going to work anymore. Second, everything that hasn’t been working just got a new lease on life.

Case in point, Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, the tech bellwether that’s down 5% for the year, despite still posting great earnings. You can learn a lot about a stock by what happens after it reports. If the numbers are great, but investors just don’t care, that’s a problem for a $1.6 trillion company.

