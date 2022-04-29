Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/28: Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft

by

Superstars don’t win every game, but over the long-term, they win a lot more than they lose, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. 

This also rings true for superstar stocks with superstar management teams. Far too often, stocks go down because investors didn’t do their homework. That means far too often, stock declines aren’t justified.

We’ve seen many examples of this phenomenon recently. The headlines of Alphabet’s  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report earnings made the quarter sound horrendous. But the underlying trends of Google’s business didn’t warrant such a panic. Cramer said he trusts Alphabet’s management, and you should too.

