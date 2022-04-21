Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

You can save yourself a lot of headaches by sticking with what works, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That means only investing in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders, while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate. Those criteria may seem daunting, but they’re not a restrictive as you might think, and they’re the only thing that’s working.

Not company that doesn’t fit that bill is Netflix  (NFLX) – Get Netflix, Inc. Report, which saw its shares crater, down 35% in a single day, after the streaming service reported a stunningly bad quarter. For years, Wall Street chose to ignore Netflix’s earnings because the company had subscriber growth. Without that growth, however, investors struggled to put a value on the stock.

