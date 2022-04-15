Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/14: Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 4/14: Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla

by

There’s still a bull market going on underneath all of this nonsense, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The great pivot out of momentum stocks and into growth at a reasonable price will continue, Cramer said, as he laid out his game plan for next week’s action.

On Monday, we’ll of course be watching for the latest news out of Ukraine. Good news for Ukraine is good news for stocks. We’ll also hear from Bank of America  (BAC) – Get Bank of America Corp Report, the technology-driven powerhouse that Cramer said is a screaming buy.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.