Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

by

Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it’s all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone.

Today’s CPI number was up 8.5% year-over-year, signaling the worst inflation we’ve seen in 40 years. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.