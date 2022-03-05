The Hamden Journal

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 3/4: Kohls, CrowdStrike, Rivian

Today’s amazing labor report was no match for the nightmare unfolding in Ukraine, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. The news that Russian forces shelled an active nuclear power plant sent shockwaves through the market, and even robust job growth here at home couldn’t stem the decline.

Next week’s action will also be held hostage by events unfolding in Ukraine, Cramer admitted, which is why his game plan for Monday only included the analyst meeting at Kohl’s  (KSS) – Get Kohl’s Corporation Report, an event he said could be positive for the company.

