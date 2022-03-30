Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

by

At this point in the business cycle, every company wants to be seen as a secular growth stock, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That’s because with interest rates on the rise, no one wants to be seen as a cyclical stock. But investors need to approach these stocks with skepticism, because not every company can pull off such a transition.

There are lots of companies that have made the jump from cyclical to secular grower, but none more successfully than Micron Technology  (MU) – Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report. For years, Micron was merely a commodity memory chipmaker, one beholden to the boom-and-bust cycles of mismatched supply and demand. But then the company changed its stripes, diversifying itself into a high-end chipmaker for all of today’s hottest markets. Micron hasn’t been able to completely shed its past however, which is why shares rose on strong earnings Wednesday morning, only to fall 3.5% by the close as investors feared a slowdown in its forecasts.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.