Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 3/25: Dave & Busters, Micron Technology, Walgreens

Even if we get more inflationary data next week, stock prices could still head higher, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. That’s because an aggressive stance on inflation from the Federal Reserve is already priced into the market. Macro issues, however, will still dominate stocks going into next week.

Cramer’s game plan for next week starts on Monday with earnings from Dave & Busters  (PLAY) – Get Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. Report, which should provide a read on how restaurants are faring as our economy reopens.

