Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 3/2: Snowflake, Ford, Tesla

We don’t need everything to go right for the stock market to rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. If just one or two things turn in our favor, stocks could react like a coiled spring.

There is no shortage of events that could make investors turn positive and send stocks higher. The Federal Reserve could engineer the perfect economic soft landing, curbing inflation without spurring a recession. Or there could be a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. Or, earnings could surprise to the upside, like they did at Nordstrom  (JWN) – Get Nordstrom, Inc. Report, sending shares skyrocketing 37% by the close.

