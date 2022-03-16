Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

When things look really horrible, and the markets have been down for days, don’t despair, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Instead, he said they should plot out their next moves, so when good news strikes, they’ll be ready.

Today’s powerful rally came on the heels of the realization that Russia may run out of money, ammunition and morale before it’s able to take over Ukraine. That led oil prices to another 7.6% decline and sent stocks off to the races.

On Action Alerts PLUS, co-portfolio managers Bob Lang and Chris Versace say the correction in one popular tech stock may soon be over. Get in on the conversation and hear what they’re telling their investment club members about Alphabet’s  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report chart and where the solid support is. 

