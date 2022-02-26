The Hamden Journal

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 2/25: Target; Workday; Salesforce Plus the Fed

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 2/25: Target; Workday; Salesforce Plus the Fed

Wall Street spent weeks worrying about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and during that time, stocks drifted lower, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Now that the moment has come, the market is rallying. But Cramer warned that next week, the market’s focus will shift back to inflation, and investors should be prepared to give up some of their recent gains.

Cramer’s game plan for next week begins on Monday with earnings from HP  (HPQ) – Get HP Inc. Report, Workday  (WDAY) – Get Workday, Inc. Class A Report and Zoom Video  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, but Cramer was bearish on all three. HP will likely see supply chain issues. Workday is expensive. And Zoom Video needs new business to spur growth.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.