Craig Robinson reacts to comedy show being canceled after gunman opens fire in the club

Comedian Craig Robinson’s performance on Saturday evening was canceled after a gunman opened fire at the North Carolina comedy club where he was about to perform.

In an Instagram Live video that clocked in at over five-and-a-half minutes, the Killing It star chronicled the events as he moved from the scene into the neighboring concert.

“I’m performing at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, N.C.. There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” Robinson said. “So they moved us over … there’s a concert going on, and it’s Big Time Rush, so I thought I would share it with y’all. But yeah. Hello, everybody.”

Robinson went on to repeat, “Again, there was an active shooter at the club I was at.”

As The Office star left the scene of the shooting, he described the setting to his followers.

“We had to run over here to this concert,” said Robinson, before turning the camera and showing the celebratory concert scene to his followers. “That’s Big Time Rush, y’all. Big Time Rush! Big Time Rush to the rescue.”

Robinson also shared that he was safe after the incident.

“I’m cool. I’m safe. It was just wild. I was in the green room and they were like, ‘Everybody get up,'” he shared. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

Later, he thanked his followers who were watching the incident unfold on Instagram Live.

“Thank y’all, I appreciate the love,” Robinson shared, before blowing a kiss and waving to the camera. In the background, he can be heard talking to a guest who tells him “they got him,” evidently referring to the alleged shooter.

Local news station WSOC-TV confirmed a suspect had been apprehended, and police were working to determine why he entered the scene.

In a post on the Atlas One app, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement late Saturday evening.

“Shortly after 9 p.m., a male suspect entered an establishment at the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard. He brandished a firearm inside the business, which was quickly evacuated. The suspect then discharged his weapon. There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody. More information will be released by public affairs,” the statement read.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department but did not receive a response by press time.