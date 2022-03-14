Craig Melvin To Step Back From MSNBC Show To Focus On ‘Today’ – The Hamden Journal

Craig Melvin will leave his 11 AM ET MSNBC show and focus on NBC News’ Today.

A network spokesperson confirmed plans for Melvin to step back from Craig Melvin Reports as of April 1. A rotating lineup of anchors will host the hour until a permanent replacement is announced.

Melvin has been an anchor on MSNBC and Today since 2016. He has been Today news anchor and co-host of Third Hour of Today, and recently was in Beijing to cover the Winter Olympics for Today. The focus on Today also will give him more time to expand his role there.

The changes are the latest to MSNBC’s lineup. Stephanie Ruhle recently departed from the 9 AM ET hour to take over nighttime duties as host of The 11th Hour at 11 PM ET following the departure of Brian Williams. The network will add a fourth hour of Morning Joe in Ruhle’s daytime slot.

Rachel Maddow is taking a break from her 9 PM ET show to work on a movie and podcast, and there have been reports that she wants to permanently scale back her schedule. Melvin has been with NBC News and MSNBC since 2011. Before that, he was a weekend anchor for WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., and NBC owned station. He also is the host of the syndicated version of Dateline.