Craig Dorfman, Rep To ‘Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks, Joins Three Six Zero – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Dorfman’s boutique New York-based management company Frontline Entertainment has been acquired by LA-based management firm Three Six Zero.

Dorfman is bringing all his clients and management team in-house and he will take a partner position at the company as it continues to expand.

Music, film and TV outfit Three Six Zero, which has offices in LA, Miami and London, manages talent including Jason Statham, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Calvin Harris and The Streets. The company acquired Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s management and production banner Westbrook Entertainment back in 2019.

After forming Frontline in 2000, Dorfman has grown his client list to include Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, Joshua Malina (The West Wing), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is The New Black), Patricia Richardson (Home Improvement), Alice Barrett Mitchell (Heels), Joe Pingue (Station 11), and Sarah Power (The Good Witch) alongside musician/actor/writer Sam Harris.

Miguel Melendez, Partner, Three Six Zero said: “We’re ecstatic that Craig will be bringing his knowledge and expertise to Three Six Zero – he will play a significant part as we continue to expand our diverse management business. His vision is inspirational and, with three decades of extraordinary success to his name, his input will truly enhance our management team. I look forward to working closely together, especially with newcomer Jabari Banks”.

Dorfman added: “I am thrilled to join Mark, Miguel, and Paul and the rest of the Three Six Zero team. Their worldwide reach and experience in the talent, music, branding, and tech worlds provides me with the ability to grow my client’s brands across impactful verticals and seek out the best opportunities for their business.”