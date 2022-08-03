Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

by

Recently, Cracker Barrel  (CBRL) – Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook  (META) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections. 

Cracker Barrel Unveils Plant-Based Sausage

Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of. McDonalds  (MCD) – Get McDonald’s Corporation Report released the McPlant in partnership with Beyond Meet  (BYND) – Get Beyond Meat Inc. Report, which was a test product run that concluded as of August 1, 2022. 