Cows cause traffic jam on Florida highway

Get a moo-ve on!

Traffic ground to a halt for several hours on Florida’s Turnpike in the central part of the state Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire — sending dozens of cows onto the roadway.

The hauler’s semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike’s outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the loose herd.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

The cows were let loose to avoid the fire. Getty Images/EyeEm

With Post wires