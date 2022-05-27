Coweta man sentenced in “worst child molestation case” judge had ever seen

A Coweta County judge has found a man guilty in what he’s calling the “worst child molestation case” he had ever seen.

Derrol Allen Grant was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences followed by 60 years for four counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Newnan Police began to investigate Grant in 2018 after a child told a friend — who then told a school counselor — that Grant had been abusing the victim for six years.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation determined that other children had witnessed some of the sexual abuse. By the time the case came to trial after a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, two additional victims were identified. All three testified against Grant.

Coweta County District Attorney John Cranford Jr. praised the victims for their bravery and the witnesses for their courage to bring the abuse to light.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“These victims persevered through years of abuse and for another four years waiting on a trial, and they have finally received the affirmation and justice they deserve,” Cranford said.

The victims have not been identified and it’s unclear how Grant knew them.