ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Super Bowl MVP voting needs to be overhauled

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl LVI MVP award. It’s hard to argue that he didn’t deserve it. However, it’s fair to wonder whether Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald deserved it more. This post isn’t about debating Kupp vs. Donald or Donald vs. Kupp. It’s about a voting process that needs to be [more]