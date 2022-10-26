When the Cowboys entered the league as an expansion team in 1960, then-team president Tex Schramm decided they would wear white jerseys at home. It gave fans a chance to see the different colored jerseys of visiting teams.

Cowboys fans got accustomed to the white jerseys.

After the Cowboys lost to the Browns in the 1968 playoffs and then in Super Bowl V to the Colts, both times while wearing their blue jerseys, the Cowboys and their fans began thinking of the blue jerseys as a jinx.

The “curse” of the blue jersey has faded over time.

Now, the Cowboys are opting to wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. It is rarity for the team in a non-holiday/non-primetime game at home.

The Cowboys wore their blue jerseys at home for the first time in a non-holiday game in 2013.

Cowboys will wear their blue jerseys and silver pants in Sunday’s home game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk