Cowboys’ victory over Chargers filled with valuable intel

The Dallas Cowboys came into their Week 2 preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers off of a lackluster performance in the exhibition opener. Cowboys fans can now rejoice after coming away with an impressive, 32-18 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

After two joint practices in which the Chargers appeared to have gotten the better of the Cowboys, Dallas responded by coming away with the exhibition win. The Cowboys didn’t play many of their best players, but got contributions from guys who are making a strong push for roster spots. The special teams units and the running game paved the way for Dallas’ victory.

Before the Cowboys head home for the rest of training camp, here are a few things we learned about the Cowboys in their Week 2 preseason win over the Chargers.

Cowboys found their return man in KaVontae Turpin

The Cowboys came into the season desperately needing a returner for both punts and kickoffs. Running back Tony Pollard has been a good kick returner, but with the team likely asking more from Pollard on offense, Dallas was seeking another option. And with CeeDee Lamb becoming the top receiving option, the Cowboys surely don’t want to risk using him as punt returner.

Turpin showed the Cowboys he could handle both jobs, scoring long touchdowns for both units. The former TCU standout, who went through other pro leagues and was the USFL MVP, had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter and then backed it up with an 86-yard punt return for a score just before halftime.

On both touchdowns, Turpin showed good burst and change of direction skills that make him a dangerous returner.

Turpin’s immediate role with the Cowboys is clear, he’s the return man on all kicks. Now the question is, how can the team get more use out of diminutive receivers’ skills on offense.

Nahshon Wright is struggling

There were high hopes for the 2021 third-rounder heading into the preseason but the exhibition games haven’t been kind. Wright was beaten for a long gain and a touchdown in the opener, and things didn’t improve much against the Chargers.

He was beaten for a 41-yard completion that set up a field goal for the Chargers and also had a pass interference penalty called on him.

It wasn’t all bad for Wright, who did have a pass breakup and showed some solid tackling, but he’ll need to play better to make a case to be one of the top four corners. With veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis out until the regular season, and possibly longer, the defense needs a CB to step up and Wright is struggling to find consistency.

Running back depth is impressive

The Cowboys already had one of the best running back tandems in the league with Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard, but the team’s depth at the position is noteworthy. RBs Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis both had impressive games on the ground as the Cowboys ran the ball well.

Dowdle, a third-year back, led the team in rushing with 44 yards and a touchdown, while the rookie Davis averaged 6.5 yards a carry in the first half and found the end zone as well.

Dowdle came into training camp with a hold on the third spot at RB, but Davis has been impressive in each of the team’s two preseason games.

The Cowboys might need to go deep at some positions heading into the regular season, but there’s a real battle for the No. 3 RB spot behind Elliott and Pollard. Dowdle and Davis have done enough to win the job, and both will be difficult to keep off the roster.

Penalties are still an issue

The Cowboys played one of their better exhibition games in recent memory, but they still had too many penalties. The team was flagged eight times for 57 yards in the game, which won’t be good enough when the regular season comes along.

Among those with infractions that cost the Cowboys were rookies Tyler Smith, who was called for a false start, and Sam Williams, who had an illegal use of the hands penalty. Both Smith and Williams were called for penalties in last week’s preseason game as well.

Mike McCarthy has spoken about the need to clean up the penalties, but it remains an issue for the Cowboys.

Trysten Hill has arrived

This second-round selection in the 2019 draft was met with some trepidation. Since being drafted, Hill has struggled to make an impact in Dallas.

In the exhibition game against the Chargers, however, Hill had one of his best outings. He hit the trifecta when he picked up a sack, forced a fumble and recovered it to set up a score late in the second quarter. The fourth-year DT had three tackles while playing just a half of football.

Hill’s had a solid training camp and he backed it up with a stellar performance against the Chargers. At just 24-years old, Hill might be starting to fulfill his potential.

