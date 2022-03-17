Cowboys to release La’el Collins, save $10 million in cap space

The changes to the Dallas Cowboys’ roster continue. According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing La’el Collins after attempting to trade him but finding no partner.

The move will save Dallas $10 million, assuming he’s designated as a post-June 1 cut, which is the expectation. However, as nice as that financial savings is, the Cowboys will now be without their starting right tackle.

If he is a post-June 1 cut, the Cowboys won’t get that cap savings until June, so they won’t have added flexibility right now with free agency going on.

Collins joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has started 71 games since then, both at guard and tackle. He signed a five-year, $50 million extension in 2019, so he played two years on that new deal.