Cowboys tired of officiating, Prescott struggled against disguises

The Dallas Cowboys teased their fan base yet again with high expectations. They overpromised then underdelivered. After a 56-14 drubbing of a division rival, the Cowboys went into a home game against the 10-win Arizona Cardinals. That team was reeling and on a three-game losing streak that included a blowout loss to the lowly Detroit Lions. Dallas was a substantial favorite but couldn’t deliver the comeback win.

The Cowboys are still a work in progress, entering the final week of the regular season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams saw themselves in similar Week 17 situations, but they all pulled through in the end to win their games in the final minutes. Those teams have all been to the Super Bowl and still have players and coaches who can led them through such rough waters with experience.

Dallas has coaches that have been to, and won, big games like that, but they don’t have any major leaders on the field with said experience to guide them.

It has shown to be an issue more than once just this season, but these games are part of that growth process for Dallas. Here are some things that were learned and that can be used the next time the Cowboys are in a game like this. That opportunity is likely right around the corner.

The Cowboys players are frustrated by the poor referee performance

Fans of every team scream about how bad the referees were after every loss, but it’s rare to see multiple players and the head coach openly discussing it in postgame interviews. The game had a frustrating ending for Dallas after the Cardinals were able to kneel out the clock because the referees incorrectly called what should’ve been an Arizona fumble down by contact.

It was before the two-minute warning with the Cowboys not having a timeout in order to challenge. This might have been the tipping point, but this frustration has been a buildup.

It isn’t just that the Cowboys are bottom of the league in penalties called on them, but also when they occur. As coach Mike McCarthy said post game, “I think the timing of our penalties, for us personally, was something that was a challenge to overcome.” From the first drive when a holding call set them back, the offense never felt like they were allowed to get into a flow. In his post-game interview wide receiver CeeDee Lamb commenting, “The refs wouldn’t let us get into a rhythm.”

The Cowboys are taking the most penalties in the league, but their other gripe is that the same calls don’t seem to go their way against the opposition either.

Early in the second quarter on a third and eight, with the Cardinals backed up on the 11-yard line, one example of this reared its head. Josh Jones clearly held Demarcus Lawrence as he was closing in on a sack of quarterback Kyler Murray. A holding call in the end zone would’ve resulted in a safety and a turnover. The non-call allowed a pass for a first down and Arizona went on to score a touchdown that same drive.

Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory definitely had his issues with it. He was seen at halftime arguing with a referee on his way to the locker room and he added after the game, “Playing against the refs again, like usual, it seems like an every-week occurrence.”

The whole organization seems frustrated, but the team leader, Dak Prescott, knows they just have to play through it. He told reporters after the game, “You just have to play the hand you are dealt and try to overcome those things and don’t put yourselves in those situations. So we can do a better job of not putting ourselves in those situations and keep them (the refs) out of the game.”

Vance Joseph had Dak Prescott’s number

Prescott left the Cardinals game with a pretty good final stat line. He put up 226 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In this case though the stats don’t tell the story of just how well the game plan of Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph impacted Prescott’s performance.

The Cowboys offense was top three in the NFL in points per game at 30.5, passing yards per game, 282 and total yards per game, 409. At the start the fourth quarter Dallas had been held to 187 total yards, 149 of which were passing, and only seven points. Going into the drive to end the third quarter for Dallas, Prescott was only 14 for 26, for 138 yards and a single touchdown throw.

In those first three quarters the Cardinals regularly put multiple men at the line of scrimmage, showing Cover 1 or Cover 0.

This would confuse the Cowboys offense as Prescott was trying to figure out who would be coming on the pass rush. Even if Dallas did successfully block the right players, Arizona would then change their coverage on the back end also. Showing man, then switching to zone, or a single-high safety look moving to a two-safety shell.

After Arizona got up 22-7, Joseph backed off those fronts which allowed the Cowboys offense to get rolling and make a comeback to 25-22. Prescott moved the ball well in the fourth quarter, but he has to watch the tape on the Cardinals defensive game plan because the rematch could happen in the playoffs in just two weeks.

Conclusion

Opinions from national coverage can trickle down to the fanbase that listen to them and the more meaningful the game, the bigger everything gets overblown. The Cowboys did lose a chance to try for the top seed and made it a long shot to get higher than the four spot, but it’s not as if they were eliminated from the tournament.

Dallas is still in the playoffs, which means they still can win the whole thing. They have clinched their division and guaranteed themselves at least one home playoff game. Many different times this season they have shown the ability to play as well as any team in the league and have been in every game they’ve had against contenders all year. This is despite them having a litany of guys missing due to various reasons including injury, suspension, and COVID-19.

The goal for Dallas is to win a Super Bowl and just because the road hasn’t been perfect, doesn’t mean the goal isn’t still attainable. The QB is good enough to compete with anybody on any given Sunday. The defense has been a top 5 unit this season, the team has the skill position players, and a good group of offensive linemen if healthy. A few better breaks from the refs, and some consistency and the Cowboys can still be contenders.

