Cowboys signing LB Anthony Barr to 1-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys are adding some depth to their roster, but not at the position some might’ve hoped. They’re signing linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

While Barr won’t help at wide receiver following James Washington’s foot injury, he does bolster the linebacker group and allow Micah Parsons to move around a bit. Barr, 30, has spent the last eight seasons with the Vikings, playing 98 games since 2014 and recording 495 tackles to go along with 17.5 sacks.

Last season, Barr played and started 11 games for the Vikings, recording a career-high three interceptions. He finished the year with 72 tackles and two fumble recoveries, as well as 2.5 sacks.

Barr has always been a versatile linebacker throughout his career, both as an off-ball defender and pass rusher. Dan Quinn shouldn’t have much trouble finding a role for him alongside Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire