The Dallas Cowboys are making big changes on offense. The team reportedly mutually agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The move comes a week after the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Dallas scored just 12 points in the loss, which came against seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Moore has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019.

