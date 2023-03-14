Cowboys reportedly land Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore in trade with Colts

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a big name at cornerback.

The team has traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts that will send back a fifth-round compensatory pick for the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Gilmore just completed the first year of his two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts. He will join Dallas under contract for one more year with a $7.96 million base salary, more than $2 million on bonuses and a salary cap number of $11.9 million.

That single year with the Colts was a good one for Gilmore, who posted two interceptions, 11 passes defended and 66 total tackles in 16 games. By Pro Football Focus’ numbers, he was the ninth-best cornerback in the NFL last season.

Before that, the former 10th overall pick made five Pro Bowls with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and a Super Bowl ring in 2019 with the Patriots.

Stephon Gilmore is among the most decorated cornerbacks in the NFL. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Now, the Cowboys will likely pair him with Trevon Diggs at the corners, replacing Anthony Brown, who ranked 101st out of 118 cornerbacks in the same PFF ratings last year and went down with a torn Achilles tendon in Week 13 last season.

Cowboys continue busy offseason

The Cowboys entered this offseason well over the salary cap for 2023, but that hasn’t stopped them from making some moves.

They helped themselves by clearing more than $30 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin, have placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard and brought back standout safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year, $24 million deal.

Among the team’s remaining unsigned players are tight end Dalton Schultz, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr.