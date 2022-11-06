Cowboys reportedly have interest in Odell Beckham Jr., who is set to be medically cleared in a week

A new team has emerged in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in signing the veteran receiver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Although the Cowboys reportedly haven’t engaged in contract discussions with Beckham’s camp, Rapoport added Dallas has had regular check-ins regarding Beckham’s health as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl.

This interest isn’t new, either. Cowboys legend and Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin appeared to confirm Rapoport’s report on air Sunday morning. Irvin then referenced an earlier conversation he had on the Pardon My Take podcast where Irvin said he and Beckham have talked about him joining the Cowboys as he works himself back into football shape.

“I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,” Irvin said. “But even bigger than that, I guarantee, I could tell you Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys. Trust me. Trust me. Trust me. I know Odell. Odell and I have had conversations about that a long time ago.”

Beckham’s return timetable and other suitors

While earlier reports indicated Beckham wouldn’t be ready to return until early December, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Beckham could be cleared to return by next week. This is huge for teams looking to upgrade their receiver position after missing out at the trade deadline, including the Cowboys.

But the Cowboys aren’t the only team in the hunt to sign Beckham. The Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reported to be his top suitors a month ago, with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams potentially in the mix as well.

Bills edge rusher Von Miller has been perhaps the biggest recruiter for Beckham year. Miller and Beckham Jr. have been spotted together a lot over the last several months and even chatted when the Bills played the Rams on opening night. The two also posted frequently about Beckham joining the Bills this year. With Buffalo one of the top teams to win the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be surprising for Beckham to join the already-loaded offensive group alongside Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.