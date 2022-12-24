Cowboys rally past Eagles, keep slim NFC East hopes alive

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 24: quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagle were thriving with Gardner Minshew on Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys rallied for a Christmas Eve win over their division rivals to keep their slim NFC East hopes alive.

The Eagles scored the game’s first 10 points and led 27-17 in the third quarter with quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined with a shoulder injury. But the Cowboys scored 23 second-half points to secure a 40-34 victory capped off by a late defensive stand in the red zone.

Dak Prescott led the Dallas rally with a pair of second-half touchdown passes, the second of which to CeeDee Lamb tied the game at 34-34. The Cowboys took the lead for the first time at 37-34 on a 48-yard Brett Maher field goal with 2:19 remaining.

The Eagles’ effort to take back the lead went poorly. Running back Miles Sanders fumbled on the first play of Philadelphia’s ensuing possession, and the Cowboys took back possession with 2:07 remaining and a chance to close out the game. They weren’t quite able to salt it away.

They drove 13 yards and managed to take just 26 seconds off the clock before facing a fourth-and-goal decision from the Philadelphia 3-yard line. They unsuccessfully attempted to draw the Eagles offside, then opted to kick a field goal with 1:41 remaining.

The Eagles threatened on their last possession with a 56-yard drive. But Minshew’s desperation pass under pressure to the end zone fell incomplete, and the Cowboys walked away with a key NFC East victory.