Cowboys’ Pro Bowl RB Tony Pollard carted off field vs. 49ers with apparent ankle injury

The Dallas Cowboys offense took a big blow in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Tony Pollard injured his ankle during a second-quarter drive as the Cowboys looked to score before halftime. With 1:36 remaining in the half, Pollard caught a short pass from Dak Prescott on second-and-2 then turned upfield for an 8-yard gain. Safety Jimmie Ward tackled him, and Pollard’s left ankle rolled violently under Ward’s body.

Pollard needed help to a sideline medical tent and soon left the field on a cart with a towel over his head.

He was fitted for an air cast before he left the field.

While Ezekiel Elliott remains the starter in Dallas, Pollard as emerged as the Cowboys’ best running back in his first Pro Bowl season. Pollard, 25, led the Cowboys in the regular season with 1,007 rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry. He added 39 catches for 371 yards while tallying 12 total touchdowns.