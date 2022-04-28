Cowboys move up for edge rusher

In less than 24 hours, the NFL draft will be underway and the Dallas Cowboys will be looking at their best chance to turn the narrative of their offseason around. After a collapse down the stretch of the 2021 regular season, things have gone from bad to worse in the eyes of the fans. A lackluster free-agency period and off-field drama require a jump start and that will only happen if the normally savvy draft team keep their momentum going.

Sitting at No. 24 in the first round makes it difficult though. Will Dallas move up? They do in this draft, but not in the first round. Instead they move back, and then use to extra draft capital to improve their second-round pick. Is is worth it? Will it work?

TRADE: 1.24 to Kansas City for 1.30, 3.94

Dallas looks around the landscape and, having only 14-16 first-round grades sees more value in moving backwards than staying put and making the pick

Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart

Dallas sends:

1.24 = 740 pts

KC sends:

1.30 = 620 pts

3.94 = 124 pts

Totak = 724 pts

1.30: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55)

Green has been the presumptive pick in this space for a while and that’s not going to change on the final projection. In this mock, run on The Draft Network, Green, WR Treylon Burks and LB Devin Lloyd were the only remaining 30 visitors who had first-round pedigree.

Dallas

TRADE: 2.56, 3.94, 5.176 to Seattle for 2.41, 7.229

Dallas had every intention of selecting a OG-WR combo in the first two rounds here, but a falling edge prospect invoked memories of 2014 when DeMarcus Lawrence was there on the start of Day 2.

Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart

Cowboys send:

2.56 = 340

3.94 = 124

5.176 = 19.4

Total = 483.4

Seattle sends:

2.41 = 490

7.229 = 1

Total = 491

2.41: Penn State edge Arnold Ebiketie

In need of a replacement for Randy Gregory, Dallas can’t pass up the opportunity to grab a stud right defensive end. The graduate transfer from Temple secured 9.5 sacks with a terrific snap get off and great bend around the edge.

3.88: Virginia TE Jelani Woods

The Cowboys need to add an elite passing target to Dak Prescott’s arsenal after the trade of Amari Cooper. The plan may have been to snag a WR early, but we all know what they say about best-laid plans. Woods can be that guy up the seem and Dallas will have to look for the impact receiver in the 2023 draft.

4.129: Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0)

A future replacement for Leighton Vander Esch as the club’s two-down linebacker.

5.155: Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8)

5.167: LSU DT Neil Farrell, Jr.

5.178: Rutgers Slot WR Bo Melton

6.193: Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell

7.229: Baylor RB Abram Smith

