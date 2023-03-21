Cowboys make pair of moves for RB, DE

Javon Hargrave helped the 49ers’ defensive line level up on Day 1 of NFL free agency’s legal tampering period. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL free agency 2023 is upon us!

The new league year began Wednesday after two days of legal tampering. Who will make a big splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow the bonanza with Yahoo Sports.

Latest NFL free agency news/reports

RB Jones headed to Dallas on 1-year deal

Cowboys re-sign DE Fowler for 2023 season

TE Schultz leaves Cowboys for 1-year, $9M deal with Texans

Texans add former Bills RB Singletary to their backfield

Adam Thielen gets 3-year deal from Panthers after Vikings cut him

Lions strike 1-year, $8M deal with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Patriots agree to 1-year, $9M deal with TE Gesicki

Bucs part ways with RB Fournette, TE Brate

Eagles, QB Mariota agree to 1-year, $5M deal

CB Slay signing extension with Eagles after all

QB Minshew heading to Colts on 1-year, $3.5M deal

Giants sign WR Campbell to 1-year deal

Vikings, S Smith agree to restructured contract

Panthers agree to terms with former Eagles RB Sanders

Cowboys reportedly cutting RB Elliott

Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets, leave Packers

Former Lions RB Williams signing with Saints on 3-year deal

Browns signing ex-Chiefs S Thornhill to 3-year, $21M deal

QB Brissett expected to sign with Commanders on 1-year deal

Bills signing former Texans QB Allen

DL Cox returning to Eagles on 1-year, $10M deal

Panthers, TE Hurst agree to 3-year, $21.75M deal

Patriots, WR Smith-Schuster agree to 3-year, $33M deal

LB David returning to Bucs on 1-year, $7M deal

S Poyer returning to Bills on 2-year deal after testing market

Panthers bringing QB Dalton aboard with 2-year deal

OL McGary returning to Falcons on 3-year, $34.5M deal

CB Bradberry agrees to return to Eagles for 3 years, $38M

Cowboys bringing back LB Vander Esch for 2 years, $11M

Eagles, RB Penny agree to deal, perhaps spelling end of Sanders in Philly

Giants acquire TE Waller from Raiders for 2023 third-round pick

Saints restructure WR Thomas’ deal for 1 year, $10M

Raiders reportedly land former Patriots WR Meyers for 3 years, $33M

Cowboys re-sign S Wilson for 3 years, $24M

Buccaneers trade G Mason to Houston Texans for late-round pick swap

Falcons set to sign former Commanders QB Heinicke

Browns, DT Tomlinson agree to 4-year deal

Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal

49ers signing former Jets, Panthers QB Darnold to 1-year deal

QB Winston returns to Saints on $8M deal

Former Broncos DT Jones joins Seahawks for $51M

Ex-Saints DE Davenport joins Vikings on $13M deal

Former Cardinals DE Zach Allen joins Broncos on $45M deal

Bucs re-sign CB Dean on 4-year, $52M deal

Falcons agree to sign ex-Commanders QB Heinicke

Steelers signing CB Peterson to 2-year deal

Falcons land prized free agent S Bates for 4 years, $64M

LB Edmunds joins Bears on 4-year, $72M deal

Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues

Former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks joins Chargers

Chiefs guarantee $60M for new LT Taylor, who will replace Brown Jr.

Texans sign QB Keenum as No. 2 pick in draft looms

Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed

Broncos spend big on O-line with McGlinchey, Powers

49ers agree to sign DT Hargrave on 4-year, $84M deal

Bears make first splash with free agency war chest

Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom

Patriots reportedly trade TE Smith to Falcons

Browns restructure contract of QB Watson, clear $36M in cap space

Commanders make Payne second-highest paid DT in NFL history

Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams