Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘extraordinarily’ disappointed with loss to 49ers

Jerry Jones 'extraordinarily' disappointed with loss to 49ers

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t conceal his disappointment after his quest for another Super Bowl came to an end on Sunday.

A bizarre ending in the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium ended Dallas’ season after San Francisco pulled away with a 23-17 victory.

Jones addressed reporters after the heartbreaking loss, and he was, well, disappointed.

“Extraordinarily disappointed,” Jones said. “Very disappointed. Disappointed for our fans. This is quite a letdown.”

The Cowboys led the NFC East with a 12-5 record this season, and had a real opportunity to win the game on Sunday.

“When you get this combination of players together, you need to have success,” Jones said.

The last time “America’s Team” was in the Super Bowl was in 1995, when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

Dallas has previously made eight Super Bowl appearances, winning five of them. The same amount as the 49ers.

Jones, 79, will have to wait at least another year to watch his team get another ring.