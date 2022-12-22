Cowboys edge Eagles; Vikings hold off Giants; Chargers win

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) celebrates after scoring a one-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 12-4 (.750); season 137-85-2 (.617). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-7-1 (.533); season 106-112-6 (.486). Times Pacific.

Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is congratulated by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. after Jones caught a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Jets by 1 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

The Jaguars have won three of four and are coming off a big victory over Dallas. The Jets are tough on defense, but Zach Wilson at quarterback is a concern. Jacksonville keeps it rolling.

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Jets 17

Bills (11-3) at Bears (3-11)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a catch in between Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) and defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during the first half in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bills by 8 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

Chicago is looking better than many expected, and Justin Fields is an issue for defenses. This could be closer than anticipated. Still, Josh Allen is going to put up points and maintain momentum.

Prediction: Bills 28, Bears 20

Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts after getting a first down against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 32 1/2.

Deshaun Watson is starting to settle in a little bit, and Cleveland is coming off a big win over Baltimore, holding the Ravens to a field goal. New Orleans just doesn’t generate a lot of points.

Prediction: Browns 21, Saints 13

Bengals (10-4) at Patriots (7-7)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half Sunday in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bengals by 3 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Bengals have some of their playmakers back on offense but they are battling injuries on defense. New England’s pass rush is going to pose some problems for the Bengals offensive line.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Patriots 17

Texans (1-12-1) at Titans (7-7)

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) and safety Joshua Kalu (28) celebrate Kalu’s interception against the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Titans by 3 1/2. O/U: 35 1/2.

As with a lot of teams, the Titans are in desperation mode. They beat the Texans by a touchdown in their first meeting this season. The Texans lose a ton, but they play teams close — and will do so again.

Prediction: Titans 24, Texans 20

Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Ravens by 7 1/2. O/U: 35 1/2.

The Falcons are going through some growing pains with their rookie quarterback, and Baltimore should take advantage. This is the type of game the Ravens run it 40 times and control the clock.

Prediction: Ravens 21, Falcons 13

Lions (7-7) at Panthers (5-9)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff steps back to pass against the New York Jets during the third quarter Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Lions by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Lions have won six of seven and it’s unwise to bet against them at this point. Carolina’s defense isn’t bad. Detroit’s defense is improving, and Jared Goff & Co. are scoring points on everybody.

Prediction: Lions 24, Panthers 21

Seahawks (7-7) at Chiefs (11-3)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. (Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Chiefs by 10. O/U: 48 1/2.

This isn’t a bad matchup for Seattle’s offense, which should be able to throw and run on the Chiefs. That said, Patrick Mahomes is going to torch the Seahawks defense and pull away in the second half.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 23

Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Giants are desperate and should be able to run but Minnesota’s offense has so many weapons. The Vikings already have won the NFC North but want to keep it rolling through December.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Giants 23

Commanders (7-6-1) at 49ers (10-4)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15 in Seattle. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 37 1/2.

The Commanders will give Brock Purdy a different look on defense, but Kyle Shanahan will have his young quarterback prepared. Washington will rediscover Terry McLaurin.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Commanders 17

Eagles (13-1) at Cowboys (10-4)

Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox, left, and Javon Hargrave celebrate Hargrave’s sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Saturday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Cowboys by 4 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Time for Gardner Minshew to step up if Jalen Hurts (shoulder) can’t go. Either way, the Eagles are really tough. Maybe the Cowboys hold on at home, but either way this won’t be easy for them.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24

Raiders (6-8) at Steelers (6-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. (Rusty Jones / Associated Press)

Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: NFL Network.

Line: Steelers by 2 1/2. O/U: 39.

An emotional time in Pittsburgh with the death of Franco Harris so close to the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. That galvanizes the team against the Raiders, who are highly unpredictable.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Raiders 20

Packers (6-8) at Dolphins (8-6)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pitches the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

That Miami pass rush will get after Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins played great in the bitter cold of Buffalo and are back in more favorable conditions. They just have more weapons in this matchup.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Packers 20

Broncos (4-10) at Rams (4-10)

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday in Green Bay, Wis. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 2.

Line: Broncos by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

Hardly what the schedule-makers envisioned when they drew up this Christmas Day game. Baker Mayfield is doing the best he can in a tough spot … and now more injuries. Denver’s defense sets tone.

Prediction: Broncos 17, Rams 14

Buccaneers (6-8) at Cardinals (4-10)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the first half on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Buccaneers by 7 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Buccaneers showed last week that they still have a pulse. They lost to the Bengals but gave up only 237 yards of offense, and Tampa’s defense is getting healthier. Tom Brady loves the spotlight.

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 17

Chargers (8-6) at Colts (4-9-1)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runs after a catch during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Chargers by 4 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Colts have to be emotionally spent after their big collapse against the Vikings. The Chargers have won three of four and they’re playing for their playoff lives. Justin Herbert is tough to stop.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Colts 16

