Cowabunga! Here’s your exclusive sneak peek at the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ toys

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Action Figure Assortment (Photo: Playmates Toys)

Please, sir, may we have some more… Mutant Mayhem? After a top-secret production process, Seth Rogen’s new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated feature is leaping straight outta the sewers and into the public eye with A-list casting casting announcements and the release of the first Spider-Verse-influenced trailer. Now, Yahoo Entertainment is exclusively revealing your first look at some of the Mutant Mayhem toys coming from the good folks at Playmates, which will hit shelves in June ahead of the movie’s August theatrical release.

Leading off the new TMNT line is a quartet of action figures depicting everyone’s favorite ninja teens: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael. These 5-inch tall figures retail for $9.99 each and are modeled after the turtles’s revamped Mutant Mayhem appearances, which emphasize their youthful faces and different shades of green. Set at the beginning of their ninja careers, the movie depicts how the brothers try to become New York’s favorite teenage sons by taking on a mutant army with the help of April O’Neil.

But even if the Turtles look a little different, some things never change — like their preferred ninja weapons. Leonardo still slices and dices with a set of katana blades, while Donatello swings his Bo staff, Michelangelo spins a set of nunchucks and Raphael’s sai are short and to the point.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Van (Photo: Playmates Toys)

Because these turtles are also teenagers, they naturally need a sweet ride to cruise around in. Enter the Pizza Fire Van, the latest version of their fully-equipped party wagon. Retailing for $39.99, this movie-accurate replica has room for all four heroes in a half shell, plus their sensei, Splinter — voiced by martial arts legend Jackie Chan in the film.

But the real innovation here is the built-in pizza launcher, which allows you to turn the crew’s favorite food into a formidable weapon. The projectile cannon lets you fire up to eight cheese-covered pies, knocking down Foot soldiers left and right. Forget Mutant Mayhem — you’re about to cause some serious Marinara Mayhem with this vehicle.

Playmates has additional Mayhem specific toys set to launch this summer as well. The Deluxe Ninja Shouts line of 5.5-inch tall action figures lets you hear the Turtles’s battle cry and unleash attacks with spring-loaded arms and legs. You can also go super-sized with giant 12-inch figures of Leo, Donnie, Mikey and Raph that are big enough to fill the Technodrome. And when you’re done sending your toy Turtles into battle, let them cool off in their Sewer Lair — a 24-inch tricked-out playset that comes with multiple levels and features. This summer, the pizza party’s on Playmates.

Playmates’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem toys are available at most major retailers in June; the film premieres in theaters in August.