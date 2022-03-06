Join MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn right here after the conclusion of the main event for a UFC 272 post-fight show with instant reaction, analysis and live look-ins to the post-fight press conference in Houston.

In the main event, former best friends and teammates-turned enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will settle their feud in a welterweight showdown. The co-headliner features former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos against last-minute replacement Renato Moicano in a 160-pound catchweight bout.

Be sure to check back here immediately after the fights when we go live.