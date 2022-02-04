Covid Concerns Delay Hearing On Sealed Testimony In Polanski Case – The Hamden Journal

More Covid scheduling grief: The Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday postponed its planned Friday morning hearing on a request to open sealed testimony in the Roman Polanski sex case, citing concerns about the surge.

The new date is March 8, according those who are seeking to lift the seal on earlier testimony by former prosecutor Roger Gunson. Whether the hearing will be in-person or via remote isn’t yet clear.

The motion to unseal had been set for hearing before Judge Sam Ohta in Dept. 100 at the downtown criminal courthouse.